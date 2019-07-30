Foundry Partners LLC Buys 18,130 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of ScanSource worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $18,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 221,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 4,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,547. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $866.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

