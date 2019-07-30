Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Spok by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spok by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Spok by 129.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Spok by 36.3% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spok by 54,571.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,389. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

