Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.43% of WesBanco worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

