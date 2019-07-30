Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q2 guidance at $0.62-0.67 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.52-2.62 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,865 shares of company stock worth $8,055,306. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

