Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 275,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Franklin Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 145,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

