Franks International (FI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franks International (NYSE:FI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franks International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 26,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,831. Franks International has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,902.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

