Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Down 1.2%

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, 17,166 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 47,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million and a P/E ratio of -142.78.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

