Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.62, approximately 532,325 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 643,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.24 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 419,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

