Fusion Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00014818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018090 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,248,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.