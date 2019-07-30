G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $47.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,781 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

