Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. 115,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,075. Gaia has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. Gaia had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 46.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gaia by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

