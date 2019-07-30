Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $68,072.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

