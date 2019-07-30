Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 209,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $16,521,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,579,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 187,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $14,749,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,291,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,842,905 shares of company stock valued at $226,726,137. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 21,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

