GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in July

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

GasLog stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 265,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GasLog has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GasLog by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

