GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,629,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 3,079,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GCP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 4,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.