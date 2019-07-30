Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.48). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 510%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 144,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $415.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.