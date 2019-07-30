General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 308,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 148,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,446,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

