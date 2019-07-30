Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 13,332,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,446,140. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

