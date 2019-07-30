Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 873.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,796 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,602. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

