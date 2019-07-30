Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5,238.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,885.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,451,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after buying an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 234,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,692. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.