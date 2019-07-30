Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 44.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

