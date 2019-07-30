Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.36. The company had a trading volume of 174,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

