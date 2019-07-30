Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after purchasing an additional 283,696 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,980,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after purchasing an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $76,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $61,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,808 shares of company stock worth $865,749 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

