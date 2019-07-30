George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $669,000 Stock Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Cimpress makes up approximately 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $325,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $340,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after buying an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 350.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a return on equity of 62.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.