Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 280.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

