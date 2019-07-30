Gexan (GEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $126,469.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $91,741.00 and $126,469.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01108116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00267102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006516 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004628 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 1,946,485 coins and its circulating supply is 728,368 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

