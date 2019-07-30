GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

