Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $780,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,121 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 222,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. 22,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.32 and a beta of 1.61. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

