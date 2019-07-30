Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.02.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 309,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,058. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $831,625 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

