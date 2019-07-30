Globe International (ASX:GLB) Shares Down 2.8%

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.56 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.56 ($1.11), approximately 3,570 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.61 ($1.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.61.

Globe International Company Profile (ASX:GLB)

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

