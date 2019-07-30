GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.71. GMP Capital shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 37,587 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. GMP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.82%.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

