GNC (NYSE:GNC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of NYSE GNC opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. GNC had a net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of GNC by 253.7% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,829,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,029,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 183.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

