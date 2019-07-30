Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Trading Up 31.4%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY)’s share price was up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 478,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 73,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

