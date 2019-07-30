GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.03. GP Strategies shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.09 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

