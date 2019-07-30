Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Shares Down 9.3%

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 10,499,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 529% from the average session volume of 1,670,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Grange Resources Company Profile (ASX:GRR)

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.