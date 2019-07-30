Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$16.89 billion during the quarter.

GWO stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.08. 264,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,388. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$26.83 and a 12-month high of C$34.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.89.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

