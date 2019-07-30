GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A -44.06% -8.63% Tucows 4.92% 21.03% 4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A Tucows $346.01 million 1.52 $17.14 million $1.59 31.03

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GTY Technology and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.28%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

