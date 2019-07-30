Guidant Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,882 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

