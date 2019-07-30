Guidant Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Guidant Wealth Advisors lowered its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

