Guidant Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV)

Guidant Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63.

