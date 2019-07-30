Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 365 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Guidant Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

