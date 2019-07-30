Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 602 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Guidant Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 557.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 819.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 97,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.