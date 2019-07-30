Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,865,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 10,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 908,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,331,691.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $506,843.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 667,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,565,729.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,391.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,871,608 shares of company stock worth $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

HAIN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 846,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

