Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HBB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,211. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Keith B. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Tidey purchased 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

