Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Position Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

