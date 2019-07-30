Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.80 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 170,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,644. The stock has a market cap of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 243.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

