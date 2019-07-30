Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of HHS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

