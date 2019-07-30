Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.72.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.