Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 158.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $259,710,000 after purchasing an additional 495,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15,725.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 460,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 199,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,055 shares of company stock worth $54,880,833. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.