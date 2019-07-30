Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,845 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

